The NFL Scouting Combine could be on the move very soon.

According to NFL sources, the league is considering moving the popular event to California in 2018. It has been located in Indianapolis since 1987.

If the combine moves to the left coast, the plan would then be to shift it into prime time to maximize viewership and ad revenue. Currently, the combine is televised live on the NFL Network during the day, with replays at night.

Additionally, NFL sources told The Spun that while the consensus around the league is fine with a move to prime time, there is “a strong contingent” of teams that don’t want to move it out of Indy. The reason? It is centrally located.

It’s unclear where in California the event could be held. However, the ultimate plan would be to house the showcase at the new Los Angeles Stadium at Hollywood Park, which is set to open in time for the 2020 NFL season.

If this move goes through, it is another clear example of the power and popularity of the NFL. Think about it: the league’s scouting combine will be in prime time. Not the draft, not preseason games. The scouting combine.