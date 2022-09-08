AAC Commissioner's Response To Playoff Expansion Going Viral

ORLANDO, FL - DECEMBER 2: A UCF Knights spirit team member waves the flag after a score in the third quarter of the AAC Championship against the Memphis Tigers at Spectrum Stadium on December 2, 2017 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

The news that the College Football Playoff is expanding to 12 teams has been met with enthusiasm by a lot of people.

American Athletic Conference commissioner Mike Aresco is one of them. Aresco sees the expanded field as a way for more programs from the AAC to have the opportunity to compete in the CFP.

“It’s like when you wait in a long line. You finally get there, and you kind of forget about the long wait," Aresco said today, via Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic.

"I say to my wife, ‘I’m not doing this again.’ On the other hand, I’m glad we got to the finish line.”

Cincinnati, last year's AAC champion, became the first non-Power 5 team to be selected for the playoff since its inception eight years ago.

Much to the consternation of their fans, UCF was left out of the playoff picture in 2017 and 2018 despite going 12-0 in back-to-back regular seasons.

Thankfully, that seems unlikely to happen again, once the playoff is officially expanded in the coming years.