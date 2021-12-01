Betting Lines Released For Current CFB Playoff Matchups

If the College Football Playoff match-ups were played tonight, No. 1 Georgia and No. 3 Alabama would be big favorites over No. 2 Michigan and No. 4 Cincinnati.

The newest CFP rankings were released on Tuesday night, and there was one big change. Following a massive win over Ohio State last Saturday, Michigan jumped from No. 5 to 2.

Georgia, meanwhile, stayed put at No. 1. The Bulldogs are followed by Michigan at No. 2, Alabama at No. 3 and Cincinnati at No. 4. The playoff match-ups, if the rankings stay the same next weekend, would feature Georgia vs. Cincinnati and Michigan vs. Alabama.

In such a scenario, Georgia would be a 17-point favorite over Cincinnati. No. 2 Michigan would be a five-point underdog to the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Projected @CFBPlayoff semifinal lines from @_Collin1: No. 1 Georgia -17 No. 4 Cincinnati

No. 3 Alabama -5 No. 2 Michigan — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) December 1, 2021

Georgia being a 17-point favorite over Cincinnati makes sense. But it’s also worth remembering what happened when the two programs played each other two years ago.

Back in the 2020 Peach Bowl, Georgia needed 14 fourth-quarter points to squeak past the Bearcats 24-21. Desmond Ridder had 206 yards and two touchdowns through the air.

Sure, Georgia and Cincinnati are different teams now. You could make the argument both are better since then.

Michigan being a five-point underdog to Alabama is a bit of a surprise. The Wolverines dominated the Ohio State Buckeyes in the trenches and shut down their explosive passing attack – a passing attack that’s probably better than Alabama’s.

Would Georgia and Alabama take care of business against Cincinnati and Michigan if that’s how the CFP match-ups shape up?