Big Noon Kickoff Crew Releases College Football Playoff Picks

With conference championship weekend right around the corner, this next round of games will decide the College Football Playoff fates of the nation’s top teams.

But before those fates are decided, Fox Sports’ Big Noon Kickoff crew released their picks for the penultimate College Football Playoff top four.

Take a look at each analyst’s picks here:

Bob Stoops: No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Michigan, No. 3 Oklahoma State, No. 4 Cincinnati

Reggie Bush:No.1 Georgia, No. 2 Michigan, No. 3 Alabama, No. 4 Oklahoma State

Matt Leinart:No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Michigan, No. 3 Alabama, No. 4 Cincinnati

Brady Quinn: No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Alabama, No. 3 Michigan, No. 4 Cincinnati

Rob Stone: No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Cincinnati, No. 3 Alabama, No. 4 Michigan

Ohio State out, Michigan in 😤 Whose CFP picks do you agree with most? #BigNoonKickoff pic.twitter.com/CqEOIQlLC2 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 30, 2021

Each analyst had the undefeated Georgia Bulldogs as the consensus No. 1 team in the nation. And following the Wolverines’ win over Ohio State this past weekend, each analyst included Michigan somewhere in their top four as well.

Former Oklahoma head coach Bob Stoops was the only one to have Alabama out of his top four, and former superstar running back Reggie Bush was the only one to omit the undefeated Cincinnati Bearcats. Both of these analysts replaced those omitted teams with one-loss Oklahoma State Cowboys.

Georgia and Alabama will face off in the SEC Championship game, Michigan will take on the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Big Ten Championship, Cincinnati will look to prove themselves in the AAC Championship against Houston and Oklahoma State will play Baylor in the Big 12 Championship. Each of these games will take place this Saturday.