The majority of this season’s bowl games are over, but there are still a few matchups remaining. This afternoon kicked off with the Birmingham Bowl, which features Boston College and Cincinnati.

Boston College was pretty inconsistent this season, whereas Cincinnati had success against every team other than Ohio State and Memphis.

Unfortunately for both programs, there won’t be many fans in attendance for the final game of the season.

Right before kickoff there a photo was taken of the stadium. It’s safe to say there will not be a sellout crowd at Legion Field.

Check it out:

To make matters worse for the Bearcats and Eagles, the game is currently delated due to inclement weather. It’s pouring hard in Alabama and the field conditions are poor because of it.

🌩🌩🌩

DELAY Almost made it as far as last year.

BC 0, UC 0

1st | 7:55 pic.twitter.com/QsejIMtlnu — BC Football 🏈 (@BCFootball) January 2, 2020

As of right now, Boston College and Cincinnati remain scoreless in the first quarter.

We’ll see how long it takes for play to resume in the Birmingham Bowl.