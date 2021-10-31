The Spun

Breaking: College GameDay Announces Historic Week 10 Destination

ESPN's College GameDay crewBRISTOL, TN - SEPTEMBER 10: ESPN's Desmond Howard, Rece Davis, David Pollack, Lee Corso, and Kirk Herbstreit on set during College Gameday prior to the game between the Virginia Tech Hokies and the Tennessee Volunteers at Bristol Motor Speedway on September 10, 2016 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Shroyer/Getty Images)

Cincinnati football is looking to make history this season by becoming the first non-Power 5 team to make the College Football Playoff. The Bearcats have already made history when it comes to ESPN’s College GameDay.

For the first time ever, ESPN will bring its weekly college football pregame show to Cincinnati for next Saturday’s game against Tulsa. Tulsa is only 3-5 on the season, but it’s Homecoming at UC and the Bearcats are 8-0 and hoping for a CFP berth.

“This is a huge week. We will know exactly what the College Football Playoff committee thinks of the Bearcats, and we’ll react to it,” College GameDay host Rece Davis said when he announced the news on Twitter this morning.

Davis is of course referring to the inaugural CFP rankings for the 2021 season, which will drop on Tuesday night. Where the committee slots in Cincinnati is the most fascinating component of this week’s reveal.

The Bearcats took care of business yesterday, beating Tulane 31-12. They will kick off against Tulsa at 3:30 p.m. ET next Saturday from Nippert Stadium, which, in the opinion of this author, is an incredibly underrated on-campus stadium.

ESPN’s College GameDay would probably agree.

