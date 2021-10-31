Breaking: College GameDay Announces Historic Week 10 Destination

Cincinnati football is looking to make history this season by becoming the first non-Power 5 team to make the College Football Playoff. The Bearcats have already made history when it comes to ESPN’s College GameDay.

For the first time ever, ESPN will bring its weekly college football pregame show to Cincinnati for next Saturday’s game against Tulsa. Tulsa is only 3-5 on the season, but it’s Homecoming at UC and the Bearcats are 8-0 and hoping for a CFP berth.

“This is a huge week. We will know exactly what the College Football Playoff committee thinks of the Bearcats, and we’ll react to it,” College GameDay host Rece Davis said when he announced the news on Twitter this morning.

Davis is of course referring to the inaugural CFP rankings for the 2021 season, which will drop on Tuesday night. Where the committee slots in Cincinnati is the most fascinating component of this week’s reveal.

FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER … We're Cincinnati bound 👏 @GoBearcatsFB pic.twitter.com/UFeJnQMoY3 — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 31, 2021

The Bearcats took care of business yesterday, beating Tulane 31-12. They will kick off against Tulsa at 3:30 p.m. ET next Saturday from Nippert Stadium, which, in the opinion of this author, is an incredibly underrated on-campus stadium.

ESPN’s College GameDay would probably agree.