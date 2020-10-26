CBS Releases Week 9 College Football Top 10

Week 8 of the 2020 college football season didn’t bring us as much chaos as some previous weeks. But the return of Big Ten football and Indiana’s huge upset over Penn State were undoubtedly the defining moments of the week.

Ohio State, Michigan, Wisconsin, Northwestern, Purdue and even lowly Rutgers all emerged victorious in their first games of the season. But it was the Hoosiers who all but eliminated the Nittany Lions from the national title picture with their stunning overtime win – their first against a top-10 team in decades.

As a result, Penn State tumbled out of the CBS Sports college football top 10 this week. CBS analyst Dennis Dodd replaced the Nittany Lions with Group of Five powerhouse Cincinnati, who had a convincing win over previously unbeaten SMU to climb into the top 10.

The Bearcats are far from the only undefeated team outside the Power Five, but thus far they have the most impressive collection of wins. There probably won’t be a Group of Five team in the College Football Playoff, but Cincinnati probably has the best shot of getting in.

Here is Dodd’s current top 10.

Clemson Alabama Georgia Ohio State Notre Dame Oklahoma State Cincinnati Florida BYU Oregon

You can view CBS Sports’ full top 25 rankings right here.

Week 9 of the 2020 season will give us a few historic rivalry games such as Michigan-Michigan State, Wisconsin-Nebraska, LSU-Auburn and Nevada-UNLV.

Ohio State-Penn State is the headliner in a week largely lacking in top-25 matchups. And the matchup is a lot less compelling following Penn State’s loss to Indiana.

It will also be the last week of the season without Pac-12 football, which is slated for return the first Saturday of November.

Do you like CBS Sports’ college football top 10 this week?