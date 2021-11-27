1 CFB Team’s Fans Are Not Happy With Lee Corso Today

Most of the country adores Lee Corso, but he may have become public enemy No. 1 in Cincinnati this Saturday due to his comments about the Bearcats.

Even though Cincinnati remains undefeated through Week 13, Corso isn’t convinced that Luke Fickell’s squad should make the College Football Playoff.

“They’re lousy. They played East Carolina,” Corso told ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit on Saturday morning. “Come on already. There’s got to be two separate rankings, one for Group of 5 and one for Power 5.”

Corso made those remarks before College GameDay was on air. Once the show went live, the veteran analyst continued his anti-Cincinnati agenda.

When asked who should get in over Cincinnati as far as the Playoff is concerned, Corso said Notre Dame. That pick annoyed Cincinnati fans because the Bearcats already defeated the Fighting Irish on the road this season.

Lee Corso just said Notre Dame should be #4 ahead of Cincinnati pic.twitter.com/iBlDJBpbkg — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 27, 2021

Lee Corso is easily the most hated man in Cincinnati, right?? — David Wysong (@DavidWysong_) November 27, 2021

I don’t know what Cincinnati did to Lee Corso, but there’s some deep rooted hatred there — Sam The Man (@SamEyeAms) November 27, 2021

I respect Lee Corso, but he's absolutely wrong about Cincinnati, they belong in. They belong in over Notre Dame, and this is coming from a Notre Dame Fan. — TheHandsomeRandall (@HandsomeRandall) November 27, 2021

Corso would give the nod to Notre Dame because it has played nine Power 5 opponents.

This is such a bizarre take from Corso that even Notre Dame fans disagree with him.

“I respect Lee Corso, but he’s absolutely wrong about Cincinnati, they belong in,” a college football fan said. “They belong in over Notre Dame, and this is coming from a Notre Dame Fan.”

The college football world usually agrees with Corso when it comes to which teams belong in the Playoff, but he received a lot of criticism today for siding with Notre Dame over Cincinnati.