Everyone’s Wondering How The College Football Playoff Committee Will Treat 1 Team

The year’s first College Football Playoff rankings are set to come out this week, and there is plenty of intrigue, beyond the virtual lock that is Georgia at No. 1. There may be no bigger question than Cincinnati’s fate.

Historically, the selection committee has not treated Group of Five programs well at all. Even at the height of their powers under Scott Frost and in the first year under Josh Heupel, another great AAC team—UCF—never sniffed the top four.

Cincy has the respect of the other polls, of course. The AP and Coaches Polls have the Bearcats at No. 2 in the country, behind Georgia but ahead of Alabama, Oklahoma, and Ohio State.

If the College Football Playoff rankings don’t follow suit—and there’s no guarantee that they do—that is not a great sign for Cincinnati’s chances to make history as the first-ever Group of Five inclusion into the exclusive four-team field.

It begins. Herbstreit has Ohio State 3 and Cincinnati 4. Bearcats are unbeaten and won at Notre Dame. OSU has a loss and its best win is by 9 at home against a Penn State team capable of losing to Illinois. Sheesh. This is why we need to expand the playoff. — Brady McCollough (@BradyMcCollough) October 31, 2021

This is an important point. Cincinnati's wins over Navy & Tulane weren't the most impressive or inspiring, but #Bearcats never felt in serious danger of losing those games, either. Question now is how much that matters to the CFP committee. And how close they've been watching. https://t.co/klKlx6jpP6 — Justin Williams (@Williams_Justin) October 30, 2021

Fox halftime really out here discussing why 1-loss Oregon and Ohio State should make the Playoff instead of an undefeated Cincinnati and Wake Forest pic.twitter.com/UyXFaDhWAL — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) October 30, 2021

Of course, not everyone is sold on Cincinnati having a rightful place in the top four. The team beat a pretty bad Navy team by a touchdown last week, and got off to a slow start against Tulane today.

I better not see nomore college playoffs with Cincinnati in it — CJ Reavis (@_reavisisland) October 30, 2021

I love the Cincinnati story and the Ridder/Fickell duo: If they played Georgia/Ohio State in the playoff, they would get rocked — rileyglenn13 (@rileyglenn13) October 30, 2021

Cincinnati is proving more and more that they don’t deserve to be in the playoff discussion. — CFB: Unfiltered Podcast (@CFBUnfiltered) October 30, 2021

The Bearcats have a win about as good as any in the country this year, at Notre Dame. They were certainly aided by ND’s 10-point win over North Carolina today.

At the same time, Oklahoma, Ohio State, Michigan State, and Oregon all having very good showings tonight is bad news for Cincinnati. SMU’s first loss of the year to Houston today also doesn’t help, taking some of the buzz out of that upcoming matchup on Nov. 20.

Cincinnati is at home against Tulsa and at USF before facing the Mustangs. They finish the regular season at ECU, and then hope to play in the AAC championship, with Houston now potentially in line to face them there. We’ll see where they wind up on Tuesday night, and have a better idea of whether they have any real hope of crashing the party this winter.