Everyone’s Wondering How The College Football Playoff Committee Will Treat 1 Team

Luke Fickell and the Cincinnati Bearcats prepare to walk out onto the field.CINCINNATI, OH - NOVEMBER 03: Head Coach Luke Fickell of the Cincinnati Bearcats takes the team onto the field before the game against the Navy Midshipmen at Nippert Stadium on November 3, 2018 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

The year’s first College Football Playoff rankings are set to come out this week, and there is plenty of intrigue, beyond the virtual lock that is Georgia at No. 1. There may be no bigger question than Cincinnati’s fate.

Historically, the selection committee has not treated Group of Five programs well at all. Even at the height of their powers under Scott Frost and in the first year under Josh Heupel, another great AAC team—UCF—never sniffed the top four.

Cincy has the respect of the other polls, of course. The AP and Coaches Polls have the Bearcats at No. 2 in the country, behind Georgia but ahead of Alabama, Oklahoma, and Ohio State.

If the College Football Playoff rankings don’t follow suit—and there’s no guarantee that they do—that is not a great sign for Cincinnati’s chances to make history as the first-ever Group of Five inclusion into the exclusive four-team field.

Of course, not everyone is sold on Cincinnati having a rightful place in the top four. The team beat a pretty bad Navy team by a touchdown last week, and got off to a slow start against Tulane today.

The Bearcats have a win about as good as any in the country this year, at Notre Dame. They were certainly aided by ND’s 10-point win over North Carolina today.

At the same time, Oklahoma, Ohio State, Michigan State, and Oregon all having very good showings tonight is bad news for Cincinnati. SMU’s first loss of the year to Houston today also doesn’t help, taking some of the buzz out of that upcoming matchup on Nov. 20.

Cincinnati is at home against Tulsa and at USF before facing the Mustangs. They finish the regular season at ECU, and then hope to play in the AAC championship, with Houston now potentially in line to face them there. We’ll see where they wind up on Tuesday night, and have a better idea of whether they have any real hope of crashing the party this winter.

About Dan Lyons

Dan is an Editor at The Spun.