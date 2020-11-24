Heather Dinich: Cincinnati’s Resume Is Better Than 2 Major Programs

The first set of College Football Playoff rankings are set to be released tonight. One of the major storylines centers on how high Group of Five teams like Cincinnati football and BYU—two undefeateds that certainly look the part—are in the rankings.

The Bearcats and Cougars are Nos. 7 and 8, respectively, in both the AP and Coaches Polls this week. Cincy is 8-0, coming off of a close win against UCF, while BYU is 9-0 on the year.

This year more than other, schedules may make it tough for a Group of Five to break through. Neither team has had the opportunity to prove themselves against an elite program. Still, they have looked like teams that belong in those conversations thus far.

Interestingly, ESPN’s Heather Dinich, who covers the College Football Playoff process, believes the Bearcats may have a stronger case than some of the SEC programs that are in the mix. She appeared on this morning’s Get Up to discuss where they may fall tonight.

Can BYU or Cincinnati be the first non-Power 5 team to make the College Football Playoff? https://t.co/foWN7TlmXw — Heather Dinich (@CFBHeather) November 17, 2020

“If you’re looking at them on paper, they actually have a stronger case than both Texas A&M and Florida,” Dinich said of the Bearcats, via 247Sports. “Which leads me to ask, does the committee honor the head-to-head results of the Aggies over the Gators even though Kyle Trask and the Gators have looked phenomenal lately? I think those five, six, seven spots are going to be the most interesting tonight.”

Obviously Cincinnati hasn’t had the chance to take down a big foe, but they do have wins over No. 22 Army and at No. 16 SMU, as well as UCF, Houston, Memphis, and others. Aside from Saturday’s 36-33 win over UCF, which could have been a larger deficit if Luke Fickell had elected to have his team go for a touchdown rather than run out the clock inside the five yard line at the end of the game.

Cincinnati football has won its games by an average of 25.875 points per game. We’ll see if that’s enough to edge teams like Texas A&M and Florida, who have had the opportunity to play SEC schedules, in these first 2020 College Football Playoff rankings.