Top 10 Team Has Week 13 Game Canceled

After opening at No. 7 in the year’s first College Football Playoff rankings, Cincinnati football was hoping to improve their case in Week 13. But the Bearcats won’t get that chance according to the latest reports.

According to FOX college football insider Bruce Feldman, the Week 13 game between Cincinnati and Temple is being canceled. Per the report, “COVID-19 issues” are to blame.

This is the second Cincinnati game that has been affected by COVID-19 this season. The Bearcats had a game against Tulsa slated for October 17, which had to be postponed to December 12.

Cincinnati and Temple both have open dates for December 5. If they don’t cancel the game outright, we could expect to see the game played then.

Unfortunately, postponing this game essentially makes it impossible for Cincinnati to try and schedule a game against another ranked opponent that could push them over the top in the College Football Playoff race.

The Bearcats were ranked as high as No. 6 in the AP poll earlier this month. At 8-0, only BYU has a more wins than them.

But despite impressive wins over the likes of SMU, Memphis and Houston, along with a nail-biter over UCF, the CFP Committee didn’t see fit to put them in the top 6.

The Bearcats will have to spend Week 13 crossing their fingers that Alabama, Florida or Texas A&M lose.

Does postponing this game against Temple ensure that Cincinnati won’t make the College Football Playoff?

