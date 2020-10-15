A Second Major Week 7 Game Has Reportedly Been Postponed

A number of major college football games have already been postponed this week due to COVID-19 outbreaks. Add another one involving a Top 10 team to the list, as No. 8 Cincinnati football’s trip to Tulsa is being postponed.

The two sides were set to face off at 11 a.m. local time (noon ET) on Saturday. Unfortunately, the Bearcats are now dealing with a COVID-19 situation, so the game is off.

It joins a few other major games, including No. 10 Florida vs. LSU, Baylor vs. No. 7 Oklahoma State, and Missouri vs. Vanderbilt. Leagues built in extra weeks at the end of their schedules to account for things like this, but it may be hard to make up all these games as COVID-19 outbreaks within programs mount. We’ve had a ton of games postponed/canceled already this season.

Neither team has a bye week scheduled through the rest of the year, as of now. As of now, the game is set to be rescheduled for December, at the end of the existing AAC schedule. Hopefully Cincinnati football doesn’t have issues extending beyond this week, though it is very hard to know at this point.

Breaking: No. 8 Cincinnati at Tulsa, scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, will be postponed because of the Bearcats’ COVID-19 situation, according to multiple sources. An announcement is expected soon. — Kelly Hines (@KellyHinesTW) October 15, 2020

Brett McMurphy says that the game will be played on Dec. 5, as of now. The AAC Championship will be held either Dec. 12 or Dec. 19, the league has also announced.

Saturday’s Cincinnati at Tulsa game has been postponed due to positive COVID cases at Cincinnati. Game rescheduled for Dec. 5 — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) October 15, 2020

“We are disappointed we will be unable to play Tulsa Saturday,” Cincinnati athletic director John Cunningham said in a new statement after the announcement, via ESPN. “We knew this season was going to require a lot of patience and flexibility and disruptions were likely to happen. The health and safety of student-athletes, coaches and staff is always our primary focus and we appreciated the outstanding work and continued dedicated of our medical staff throughout the pandemic.”

Fingers crossed that teams start to find a way to curb this virus and get through the rest of the season without an issue. Based on how many postponements we’ve seen already, and the rising positive test rates around the country, that doesn’t seem likely though.