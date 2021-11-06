No. 6 Cincinnati On Serious Upset Alert At Halftime

The Cincinnati Bearcats, ranked No. 6 in the first College Football Playoff poll despite an undefeated record and a No. 2 ranking elsewhere, need some serious help and style points.

So far against Tulsa today, they haven’t produced them… or very many regular points either. The Bearcats were off to a good start, but things stalled out significantly in the second quarter.

Star quarterback Desmond Ridder put Cincy up 7-0 early in the first quarter with a touchdown run. He threw an interception on the Bearcats’ next drive, but then led them 94 yards down the field at the end of the first quarter, with running back Jerome Ford punching it in from a yard out to go up 14-0.

It’s been all Tulsa since. The Golden Hurricane answered the second Bearcats touchdown with a field goal. After a Cincinnati missed kick, Tulsa went 75 yards in 12 plays, capped by an eight yard Shamari Brooks touchdown run (and a missed extra points). With a field goal on the next drive, Tulsa cut the Bearcats lead to 14-12, which is where things stand at halftime.

No. 2 Cincinnati's leads at halftime in its past three games: 13-10 Navy

14-12 Tulane

14-12 Tulsa — Jeff Wallner (@JeffWallner) November 6, 2021

This isn’t the first time that the Golden Hurricane have hung around against a College Football Playoff hopeful this season. At the half of their game against Ohio State, they trailed 13-6. The Buckeyes would go on to win 41-20.

The Bearcats can certainly do the same. Of course, it has become pretty clear over the last few years that a great team in the AAC, like Cincinnati, is graded on a different plane than a great team from the Big Ten like Ohio State. Even with a very strong win at Notre Dame under their belts, the Bearcats may need to drub every single AAC opponent they have, fair or not, to get into consideration, even as the teams ahead of them struggle as well.

We’ll see if they can turn in a more impressive second half and impress the powers that be a bit with how they end things today. Today’s game is live on ESPN2.