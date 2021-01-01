Cincinnati Has 2 Massive Non-Conference Games Next Season

The Cincinnati Bearcats went undefeated this season, but missed out on the College Football Playoff, finishing No. 8 in the final rankings.

Cincinnati is putting on a show in the New Year’s Six, though. The Bearcats are taking on No. 9 Georgia. Cincinnati is clearly the superior team this afternoon.

Luke Fickell’s team leads Kirby Smart’s squad, 21-10, late in the third quarter. Cincinnati is on the verge of going 10-0 with a season-finishing win over Georgia.

Could the Bearcats’ 2020 season lead to legitimate College Football Playoff contention in 2021?

It’s possible.

As many have pointed out, Cincinnati has two massive non-conference games on the schedule for 2021. If the Bearcats can hold on against Georgia and go undefeated in 2021, they could finally break through and make the College Football Playoff.

Cincinnati plays at Indiana and at Notre Dame next year. They'd be riding an 11-game win streak if they hold on today and have the credibility of beating UGA (they lead 21-10). They *should* start the year in the Top 8 and would potentially have the best argument of the CFP era. https://t.co/S3qI6dictt — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 1, 2021

Houston in 2015-16 had a similar situation. The Cougars beat Florida State in the Peach Bowl and then faced Oklahoma and Louisville in the non-conference the following season. Houston disappointed that following season, losing multiple games in the regular season.

However, it’s possible that an undefeated Houston team could have made the College Football Playoff.

Will Cincinnati be the Group of 5 team that breaks through in 2021?