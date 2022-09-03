Cincinnati Loses Star Player To Season-Ending Injury

CINCINNATI, OH - NOVEMBER 13: Cincinnati Bearcats players and coaches take the field prior to the start of the game against the East Carolina Pirates at Nippert Stadium on November 13, 2020 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

With their season opener just a couple of hours away, the Cincinnati Bearcats have received devastating news regarding center Jake Renfro.

According to Pete Thamel of ESPN, Renfro is expected to miss the season because of a knee injury that he suffered in camp.

Renfro started in 13 games for the Bearcats last season. He was named to the All-AAC First Team.

Not having Renfro for the entire season could seriously impact Cincinnati's rushing attack. In 2021, the Bearcats finished second in the AAC with 5.2 yards per carry. Additionally, the offensive line gave up just 53 tackles for loss.

Gavin Gerhardt is expected to replace Renfro at center. If that happens, Jeremy Cooper will most likely slide into the starting lineup at left guard.

Renfro was considered one of the best interior offensive linemen in the country heading into this season. This injury could potentially affect his draft stock.

Cincinnati will take on Arkansas this afternoon at Razorback Stadium. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.