The University of Cincinnati has taken a major step toward locking in head football coach Luke Fickell for the long haul.

Cincinnati officially announced a contract extension for Fickell this morning. News of the deal, which will run through the 2028 season, leaked last week.

As part of his new contract, Fickell’s annual salary will increase to $5 million and his staff salary pool will be bumped up to $5.2 million per year.

“I’m truly honored to be the head coach of the University of Cincinnati and excited to keep working with our phenomenal student-athletes and administration to continue to develop our program,” Fickell said in a statement today.

The University of Cincinnati Board of Trustees approved a contract extension through 2028 for head coach Luke Fickell this morning.

In his first five seasons with the Bearcats, Fickell has compiled an overall record of 48-15, earning three AAC Coach of the Year honors and leading his team to back-to-back conference titles.

In 2021, Fickell’s team completed a 12-0 regular season, beat Houston in the AAC Championship Game and earned the first College Football Playoff berth in program history. It was also the first-ever CFP bid for a non-Power 5 team.

Not surprisingly, as he’s continued to be successful at UC, Fickell has found himself rumored to be a candidate for Power 5 college and NFL jobs. He still may wind up taking one down the road, but today’s contract news shows Cincinnati is determined to keep him for as long as possible.