Cincinnati Makes Final Decision On Men’s CBB Coach John Brannen

Last week, Cincinnati suspended men’s basketball head coach John Brannen. One week later, the school announced that it officially relieved Brannen of his duties.

Brannen was originally suspended in large part because the school was investigating his relationship with the players on the roster. Just in March alone, six players left the Bearcats due to an alleged rift with Brannen.

Cincinnati athletic director John Cunningham commented on the school’s decision to part ways with Brannen in a press release.

“This afternoon, we informed Men’s Basketball Head Coach John Brannen that he has been relieved of his duties effectively immediately,” Cunningham said in a statement. “Tim Morris will serve as Interim Head Coach while we conduct a comprehensive nationwide search for a new leader of our men’s basketball program.”

Cunningham said his decision came after he spoke to the players and coaches on the basketball team.

College hoops insider John Goodman of Stadium has already listed two potential candidates for the Cincinnati job.

“Two names could be in play are former IU coach Archie Miller and current South Carolina coach Frank Martin – who was in mix last time,” Goodman tweeted.

A timetable has not been set for Cincinnati’s coaching search, but Cunningham did say the school has a deep pool of candidates.