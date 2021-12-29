Cincinnati Player On Facing Alabama: “It’s A Dream Come True”

On Friday the Cincinnati Bearcats will play the biggest game in school history when they take on Alabama in the College Football Playoff. While many believe the Bearcats are on the verge of a slaughter, one Cincinnati player had a different perspective.

Speaking to the media this week, Cincinnati defensive lineman Curtis Brooks was asked about the team’s chances of beating Alabama. He said that it would be “a dream come true” if they could pull off the upset.

Brooks explained that he and so many other players grew up watching Nick Saban-coached football teams. He said the opportunity to play against them itself is “everything you ask for.”

“Oh, man, talk about a dream come true. As a kid, watching football, Alabama, Nick Saban, that’s who was on TV all the time. And now we get the opportunity to play them. Everything you ask for,” Brooks said.

Alabama and Cincinnati have faced off four times through the years – all regular season games and all Crimson Tide wins. Oddsmakers aren’t giving the Bearcats much of a chance to avoid losing a sixth.

Cincinnati are 13.5-point underdogs in the Cotton Bowl this Friday. Given that Alabama boast an offense averaging over 42 points a game while allowed less than 21 per game, it’s not a huge shock.

But the Bearcats have a puncher’s chance. Their offense is averaging just under 40 points a game, and their defense is fourth in the nation, averaging 16 points allowed.