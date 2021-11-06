Cincinnati vs. Tulsa Just Had One Of The Craziest Endings Of The Season

As they attempt to become the first Group of Five program to reach the College Football Playoff, the most important thing for No. 6 Cincinnati is that it keeps winning.

They did that tonight against 3-5 Tulsa, but it was about as ugly as possible. The Golden Hurricane flubbed multiple prime chances to set up a game-tying two-point conversion, but ultimately fell 28-20.

The Bearcats jumped out to a 14-0 first quarter lead, but gave up 12 unanswered points to Tulsa. The second half went similarly; Cincinnati scored a pair of touchdowns in the third quarter to pull ahead 28-12, but Tulsa wouldn’t go away, scoring a touchdown and adding a two-point conversion with just over eight minutes left in the game.

In the last two minutes, this one got wacky. Tulsa drove the length of the field, stalling out at the Bearcats’ two-yard line after Sam Crawford Jr. came just short of a touchdown on fourth down. On the very next play, Cincinnati star quarterback Desmond Ridder fumbled the exchange, losing the ball back to Tulsa inside the five-yard line.

The Golden Hurricane took over with a fresh set of down at the Cincinnati three-yard line. They couldn’t take advantage.

AFter a Shamari Brooks run to the one-yard line on first down, he was stuffed on second. On third down, Davis Brin slid feet first for some reason, coming just short of the goal line on what should’ve been a definite touchdown.

Tulsa QB Davis Brin slid before scoring a TD… 🎥 @BryanDFischerpic.twitter.com/5eOGH5A7et — The Athletic CFB (@TheAthleticCFB) November 6, 2021

Tulsa went with its big 242-pound running back Steven Anderson from a yard out on fourth down. He came extremely close to breaking the plane, before fumbling into the end zone. Cincinnati recovered, sealing a 28-20 win.

The Bearcats, who hosted College GameDay for the first time this morning, remain undefeated. No. 3 Michigan State falling to Purdue as this game was ending should help the Bearcats, but it’s pretty clear that the selection committee has little respect for Cincinnati or the AAC, as is so often the case.

The win is the most important thing, but the Bearcats need to start blowing teams out again to have a chance at changing those committee members’ minds. Otherwise, even if they run the table, they’ll start to see more one-loss Power Fives cycle through the spots ahead of them, and they may even fall from their No. 6 ranking this week after a less-than-convincing result.