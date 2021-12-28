Cincinnati’s Defensive Coordinator Has Message For Alabama

We’re just three days away from watching Alabama and Cincinnati clash in the Cotton Bowl Classic. The Crimson Tide are heavy favorites heading into this matchup, but the Bearcats won’t be discouraged by the SEC powerhouse.

On Tuesday afternoon, Cincinnati defensive coordinator Mike Tressel spoke to the media about the team’s upcoming matchup. He revealed that his defense will throw some different looks at Alabama’s offense on Friday.

“You’re playing against a great quarterback, a great offensive coordinator, you have to give them some looks that they don’t know exactly what they’re looking at,” Tressel said, via 247Sports. “But because of that experience, the way our older guys lead our young guys and how well they know what we do, we’re able to spend time on those new things, and Alabama will see some things they haven’t seen before.”

UC defensive coordinator Mike Tressel on throwing in some wrinkles to throw Bama off: "Alabama will see some things they haven’t seen before."#Bearcats @fox19 — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) December 28, 2021

No one is really sure what this means for Cincinnati’s defense this Friday, but Tressel stressed the importance of adding new wrinkles to his scheme.

“You have been in these situations. You know what we do as a base so inside and out that you can spend a little more time focusing on those wrinkles, focusing on a few things that we know the offense hasn’t seen,” Tressel added.

The college football world will have to wait a few more days to see what Cincinnati’s defense has in store for Bryce Young and Alabama’s offense.

Kickoff for the Cotton Bowl is at 3:30 p.m. ET.