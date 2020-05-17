Former College Basketball Player, Head Coach Died On Saturday

Former Cincinnati point guard and head men’s basketball coach Tony Yates passed away on Saturday after a stay at a long-term care facility. He was 82.

Yates, a native of Lawrenceburg, Indiana, played for the Bearcats from 1960-63. During that time, he played in three national championship games and helped Cincinnati win back-to-back national titles in 1961 and 1962. Yates was also a two-time All-American in 1962 and 1963.

During Yates’ playing career, Cincinnati posted an 82-7 overall record. The 1962 squad made history, starting four African-American players, including Yates, in the national title game against Ohio State.

Yates returned to his alma mater as an assistant coach in 1972, staying in that role until 1974. He would go on to be an assistant coach at the University of Illinois from 1974-83, where he helped the Illini secure a pair of NCAA Tournament berths and two NIT appearances.

In 1983, Yates went back to Cincinnati, replacing Ed Badger as the Bearcats’ head coach. In six seasons, he compiled a 70-100 overall record, reaching the NIT in 1984-85. Yates was eventually dismissed and replaced by Bob Huggins.

Tony Yates, standout player and coach, passed away Saturday at the age of 82. Yates played in three NCAA title games during his Bearcats career. He was inducted into the UC Athletics Hall of Fame in 1985 and the Ohio Basketball Hall of Fame in 2020. 📝: https://t.co/vsP824qrqk pic.twitter.com/NAamvokbyl — Cincinnati Men’s Hoops (@GoBearcatsMBB) May 17, 2020

Yates was induced into the University of Cincinnati Athletics Hall of Fame in 1985 and the Ohio Basketball Hall of Fame in 2020.

He is survived by his wife Maxine, son Anthony and daughter Brianna. Our thoughts and prayers are with Yates’ family, friends and the entire University of Cincinnati basketball community.

Rest in peace, coach.