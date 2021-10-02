College Football World Reacts To Cincinnati’s Huge Win

The Spun

Last season, the Cincinnati Bearcats felt like they were snubbed by the College Football Playoff selection committee. At this rate, that won’t happen again this year.

Two weeks after defeating Indiana on the road, Cincinnati went to South Bend and defeated Notre Dame. It was an impressive performance from the Bearcats, as they fended off a late comeback from the Fighting Irish.

When the Bearcats needed to put together a drive to stop the Fighting Irish’s momentum, star quarterback Desmond Ridder stepped up to the plate and delivered. He finished this afternoon’s game with 293 passing yards, 26 rushing yards and three total touchdowns.

Cincinnati’s defense also deserves credit, as it held Notre Dame to just 83 rushing yards. The defense also made a late stop to put the game on ice.

Now that Cincinnati has taken care of business against Notre Dame, the college football world is wondering if this is the year that Luke Fickell’s squad makes the College Football Playoff.

If the Bearcats want to make the College Football Playoff, they’ll most likely have to win their remaining games in convincing fashion.

Cincinnati’s schedule features games against East Carolina, Navy, SMU, South Florida, Temple, Tulane, Tulsa and UCF.

Do you think the Bearcats have what it takes to make the College Football Playoff this season?

