Bring Back The BCS? 1 Commissioner Argues It Should Happen

People are not happy with the College Football Playoff committee at all this week. Once again, the same four teams occupy the top four spots, which is no surprise, but has sapped a lot of the drama out of the proceedings. The situation beyond that top four is more controversial though.

Even after losing to a sub-.500 LSU team, Florida fell just one spot to No. 7. Texas A&M is at No. 5, which seems fair enough, but they’re followed by Iowa State, which opened its season with a loss to Louisiana out of the Sun Belt, 31-14.

Cincinnati, which is undefeated and looks the part of a team that should at least be in the discussion, is down at No. 9. There is a very clear ceiling for how high any Group of Five program can rise in this system, no matter how good.

“I never thought I’d say this, but if this continues, let’s bring back the BCS and the computers” AAC Commissioner Mike Aresco said on The Paul Finebaum Show, per Saturday Down South. “Because it would be a fairer system than what I’m seeing now.”

More Aresco on Finebaum: "(The BCS) would be more fair than what we're seeing now. … I think the committee is undermining its credibility with rankings that defy logic, common sense and fairness. … It's clearly become a P5 invitational." — Chris Vannini 😷 (@ChrisVannini) December 16, 2020

Aresco: "It's a cycle that keeps repeating itself. The eye test has been used, but they refuse to use it with a team like Cincinnati." — Chris Vannini 😷 (@ChrisVannini) December 16, 2020

Aresco: "The system is in danger of being derailed now with what I consider self-selected arbitrary factors. It's not being decided on the field. Why play the games? If you're going to ignore a 17-point loss at home, why play the games? I don't know where the goalposts are." — Chris Vannini 😷 (@ChrisVannini) December 16, 2020

Obviously, schedule and talent matters, but it is hard to argue with Aresco with how things have played out. And there is at least some indication that the computers would be a bit more fair to a team like Cincinnati.

BCSKnowHow.com calculates how the old computer system would’ve ranked teams. This week, it would have the Bearcats at No. 6, behind the current top four and the one-loss Aggies which feels far more fair, and at least cracks the door open for Cincy to get a lucky bid. That is basically non-existent now, given the Florida road block in the College Football Playoff standings.

Even Kirk Herbstreit is now on the record saying that something needs to change. “Our postseason is as bad as there is,” he said on ESPN Radio today. “We have got to figure out a system that opens up opportunities.”