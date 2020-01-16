The Spun

A ‘Consensus’ 2020 Preseason Top 25 Poll Has Been Tabulated

Trevor Lawrence throws up his hands during a college football game at North Carolina.CHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 28: Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Clemson Tigers looks to the sideline during the first half of their game against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Kenan Stadium on September 28, 2019 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

We’re deep in “way too early Top 25” season for college football, where just about every outlet gives a prediction for how next season will look. There’s a distinct trend at the top of many of the major rankings.

College football writer Matt Hinton took the liberty of creating a “consensus” poll, combining 15 of the biggest Top 25 rankings released. Polls from ESPN, USA Today, CBS, Yahoo Sports, Sports IllustratedThe Washington Post, and others were included.

Somewhat unsurprisingly, Clemson has a clean sweep at No. 1.

The Tigers return a lot of talent, including quarterback Trevor Lawrence, and bring in one of the best recruiting classes in recent memory. Clemson is definitely reloading for another title run.

Behind Clemson, their Fiesta Bowl opponent Ohio State, which also returns a ton of talent and its Heisman candidate quarterback Justin Fields, comes in at No. 2. 12 of the 15 polls go with the Buckeyes here, with Alabama (No. 3) and Georgia (No. 6) taking the remaining votes.

LSU comes in at No. 4. As Hinton goes on to note, that is an optimistic look, considering all that the Tigers lose.

I wrote that LSU was one of the three most overrated teams in the ESPN poll, at No. 4. That was before the Dave Aranda/Baylor news.

The Tigers will be fine long term, as long as Ed Orgeron can continue to mine the talent-rich schools of Louisiana and keep guys home. There might be some bumps in the road replacing Joe Burrow, Joe Brady, and potentially Aranda.

