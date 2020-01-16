A ‘Consensus’ 2020 Preseason Top 25 Poll Has Been Tabulated

We’re deep in “way too early Top 25” season for college football, where just about every outlet gives a prediction for how next season will look. There’s a distinct trend at the top of many of the major rankings.

College football writer Matt Hinton took the liberty of creating a “consensus” poll, combining 15 of the biggest Top 25 rankings released. Polls from ESPN, USA Today, CBS, Yahoo Sports, Sports Illustrated, The Washington Post, and others were included.

Somewhat unsurprisingly, Clemson has a clean sweep at No. 1.

The Tigers return a lot of talent, including quarterback Trevor Lawrence, and bring in one of the best recruiting classes in recent memory. Clemson is definitely reloading for another title run.

…and here's your knee-jerk consensus of 15 "way too early" rankings for 2020. It's a clean sweep at the top and as long as Trevor Lawrence doesn't renounce the sport in search of enlightenment it's going to stay that way. pic.twitter.com/1vbU2O7Usj — Matt Hinton (@MattRHinton) January 16, 2020

Behind Clemson, their Fiesta Bowl opponent Ohio State, which also returns a ton of talent and its Heisman candidate quarterback Justin Fields, comes in at No. 2. 12 of the 15 polls go with the Buckeyes here, with Alabama (No. 3) and Georgia (No. 6) taking the remaining votes.

LSU comes in at No. 4. As Hinton goes on to note, that is an optimistic look, considering all that the Tigers lose.

Also: – Have to assume LSU will drop a bit as the emphasis shifts from "defending champs" to "mass exodus" – Florida running even with UGA is an interesting development that will probably be status quo thinking by August –Texas, yes, but it's flanked by Minnesota & Cincinnati — Matt Hinton (@MattRHinton) January 16, 2020

I wrote that LSU was one of the three most overrated teams in the ESPN poll, at No. 4. That was before the Dave Aranda/Baylor news.

The Tigers will be fine long term, as long as Ed Orgeron can continue to mine the talent-rich schools of Louisiana and keep guys home. There might be some bumps in the road replacing Joe Burrow, Joe Brady, and potentially Aranda.

