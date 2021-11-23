College Football Recruit Reveals What Luke Fickell Told Him

Much has been made this year about whether or not this will be Luck Fickell’s last college football season at Cincinnati. The Bearcats are cruising through the AAC once again and on the cusp of a College Football Playoff berth, leading many to wonder if the program’s head coach will pursue a job at one of the various Power Five vacancies.

According to a notable recruit, Fickell has no intention of leaving Cincinnati after this year.

Four-star defensive end Mario Eugenio, who visited the program this weekend, shared that he spoke with Fickell and that his dad asked the Bearcats head coach if he was planning on staying. Fickell responded by confirming that he plans to remain in Cincinnati.

“We spoke about it and he’s (Fickell) not leaving,” Eugenio told Sports Illustrated’s John Garcia. “He’s not planning on leaving. We were talking—my dad’s the one who asked the question—and he said he’s not leaving. He’s not planning on moving, money wasn’t a factor to him. So he’s staying in Cincinnati and help them stay a winning program.”

This isn’t the first time that Fickell has garnered interest from other program around the country, but each time he’s decided to stay at Cincinnati. Based on Eugenio’s comments, it looks like that could be the case again.

Fickell would have a good reason for staying as he’s built the Bearcats into a legitimate Top 10 team in the country. If Cincinnati can win its last two games this season, it should clinch its first ever trip to the College Football Playoff.

With a future move to the Big 12 in the work, Fickell would have a chance to continue building the Bearcats into a perennial contender. So long as he stays, it’s difficult to see Cincinnati ever falling out of the playoff conversation.