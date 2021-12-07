College Football World Reacts To Kirk Herbstreit’s Blunt Message

Cincinnati became the first Group of Five team to get into the College Football Playoff over the weekend, when the Bearcats claimed the No. 4 spot in the committee’s final 2021 rankings. They’ll now head to the the Orange Bowl for a date with No. 1 Alabama and with a trip to the national championship game on the line.

Prior to this season, complaints about the committee’s bias in favor of Power Five teams were abundant, but Kirk Herbstreit doesn’t think that can be the case anymore. Now that Cincinnati has made the playoff, the ESPN analyst does want to hear from the “conspiracy theorists” on this subject again.

“After SEVEN years of bitching and complaining from a vocal minority that the CFP system is rigged and the “small guy” will NEVER GET A CHANCE-haven’t heard much from ya last couple days,” Herbstreit wrote on Twitter Tuesday.

“Everything okay? What’s the next conspiracy theory?? Can’t wait! Cause that one is history.”

After SEVEN years of bitching and complaining from a vocal minority that the CFP system is rigged and the “small guy” will NEVER GET A CHANCE-haven’t heard much from ya last couple days.

Everything okay? What’s the next conspiracy theory??

Can’t wait!

Cause that one is history. — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) December 7, 2021

Herbstreit’s message was rather blunt and turned some heads around the college football world on Tuesday. For the most part, fans and media members were largely upset with the analyst’s dismissive tweet and pointed out just how difficult it was for a Group of Five team like Cincinnati to get into the playoff.

After SEVEN years of complaining that I never put my dirty clothes in the basket my wife was crickets today. https://t.co/dUaYrb7tfn — Sam Mellinger (@mellinger) December 7, 2021

Absolutely adore the thought of Kirk typing this tweet out, knowing full well that if Oregon hadn't beaten Ohio State, his 1-loss Buckeyes would've been in over Cincy without a second thought. https://t.co/7bDZW92HOR — parker (@statsowar) December 7, 2021

And all it took was literally no other undefeated teams and three two-loss P5 conference champs to make it happen! The system works! https://t.co/IOML6KhFTV — Frogs O’ War (@FrogsOWar) December 7, 2021

Exactly Kirk! A G5 team just needs to schedule the 5th ranked team years in advance, beat them on the road, and have that team not lose a second game. Go undefeated the year before…After that the only thing that’s needed is for every other P5 school to have at least 2 losses! https://t.co/ndhYyac5QA — Michael Boston (@michaelkboston) December 7, 2021

Now that the Bearcats are there, they’ll want to prove that they belonged in the Top 4 of the rankings. If Cincinnati can compete with Alabama in the Cotton Bowl, it could go a long way in helping future Group of Five teams get into the playoff.

If the Bearcats can pull off the upset, they would face the winner of the other national semifinal matchup between Michigan and Georgia.