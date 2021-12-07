The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Kirk Herbstreit’s Blunt Message

Cincinnati became the first Group of Five team to get into the College Football Playoff over the weekend, when the Bearcats claimed the No. 4 spot in the committee’s final 2021 rankings. They’ll now head to the the Orange Bowl for a date with No. 1 Alabama and with a trip to the national championship game on the line.

Prior to this season, complaints about the committee’s bias in favor of Power Five teams were abundant, but Kirk Herbstreit doesn’t think that can be the case anymore. Now that Cincinnati has made the playoff, the ESPN analyst does want to hear from the “conspiracy theorists” on this subject again.

“After SEVEN years of bitching and complaining from a vocal minority that the CFP system is rigged and the “small guy” will NEVER GET A CHANCE-haven’t heard much from ya last couple days,” Herbstreit wrote on Twitter Tuesday.

“Everything okay? What’s the next conspiracy theory?? Can’t wait! Cause that one is history.”

Herbstreit’s message was rather blunt and turned some heads around the college football world on Tuesday. For the most part, fans and media members were largely upset with the analyst’s dismissive tweet and pointed out just how difficult it was for a Group of Five team like Cincinnati to get into the playoff.

Now that the Bearcats are there, they’ll want to prove that they belonged in the Top 4 of the rankings. If Cincinnati can compete with Alabama in the Cotton Bowl, it could go a long way in helping future Group of Five teams get into the playoff.

If the Bearcats can pull off the upset, they would face the winner of the other national semifinal matchup between Michigan and Georgia.

