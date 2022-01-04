The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

College Football World Reacts To Playoff TV Ratings

Playoff Semifinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl - Georgia v MichiganMIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 31: the Michigan Wolverines enter the field before the game against the Georgia Bulldogs in the Capital One Orange Bowl for the College Football Playoff semifinal game at Hard Rock Stadium on December 31, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

This year’s slate of College Football Playoff semifinals didn’t quite match the anticipation that fans had heading into the contests. Alabama trounced Cincinnati and Georgia routed Michigan, resulting in two underwhelming outcomes.

As a result, the television ratings for the two games took a major hit when compared to last year’s semifinals.

According to John Ourand of the Sports Business JournalAlabama-Cincinnati and Georgia-Michigan drew 16.1 and 16.5 million viewers respectively. Both contests had less than two million fans tuning in than last year’s comparable matchups of Alabama-Notre Dame and Ohio State-Clemson.

The action on the field likely wasn’t the only factor that led to fewer fans watching the playoff semifinals in 2021. The playoff games also aired on New Year’s Eve, which was obviously a popular day for potential viewers to be doing something other than watching football.

Media members around the country recognized that the combination of questionable scheduling and unexciting on-field products likely led to the massive drop-off in viewership.

One of the ways that the College Football Playoff could make up for less than ideal semifinal viewership numbers would be to deliver an exciting national championship.

That could still be a difficult task considering the 2020 CFP title game actually drew a lower rating than that of the semis. Alabama-Ohio State brought in 18.6 million viewers, down from 19.1 and 18.9 million respective viewers in the semifinals.

This year’s matchup between Alabama and Georgia certainly brings more intrigue to the table. The two conference foes already met in the SEC Championship and have clearly been two of the best teams in the nation all year long.

All that’s left to do is see which program has more juice when kickoff rolls around in less than a week.

The Crimson Tide and the Bulldogs will meet in the national championship on Jan. 10 at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.

About Zach Koons

Zach is a writer at The Spun.