College Football World Reacts To Cincinnati Getting Snubbed

Once again we have a Group of Five team that finishes its season as an undefeated conference champion. And once again that team was snubbed from the College Football Playoff and didn’t even make the top-six. This year it’s Cincinnati and this time the outrage is almost universal.

Cincinnati topped Tulsa 27-24 on a game-winning field goal yesterday to win the AAC title. It was their first conference title since 2014, and capped off their first undefeated regular season since 2009.

But despite beating all of their opponents, the College Football Playoff selection committee never seemed to care. The Bearcats were ranked No. 7 in the first two rankings, but fell to No. 8 and then No. 9 over the next two weeks despite continuing to win.

Cincinnati were ultimately jumped by two-loss Oklahoma, who beat Iowa State to win the Big 12 Championship Game yesterday. The reaction has been pretty fierce.

Oklahoma over Cincinnati is just a testament that the #CFBPlayoff Committee wants nothing to do with the Group of 5. — Dusty Baker (@DustyBakerTV) December 20, 2020

The final disrespect for Cincinnati has been logged. And the final inflation of the Big 12. Oklahoma at No. 6 is absurd. — Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) December 20, 2020

lol 1. Alabama

2. Clemson

3. Ohio State

4. Notre Dame

5. Texas A&M

6. Oklahoma The ESPN show at least pays Cincinnati some attention, barely mentions Oklahoma, but the committee puts the Sooners at No. 6.#Bearcats left on the outside, through no fault of their own. — Justin Williams (@Williams_Justin) December 20, 2020

5: Texas A&M

6: Oklahoma What an insult to Cincinnati. — Nicole Auerbach 😷 (@NicoleAuerbach) December 20, 2020

AAC rival UCF knows the feeling. They were snubbed as 12-0 AAC champions in 2017 and 2018, missing the College Football Playoff both times. UCF showed solidarity with Cincinnati with this hilarious tweet below:

Cincinnati will most likely get a New Year’s Six bowl as the top team in the Group of Five. Getting to play in the Cotton Bowl, Peach Bowl or Fiesta Bowl is nothing to sneeze at.

But their snub is just further evidence that the College Football Playoff looks down its nose at the AAC and the rest of the Group of Five.

Do you agree that Cincinnati got snubbed by the College Football Playoff?