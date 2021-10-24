The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

College Football World Reacts To Kirk Herbstreit’s New Rankings

espn's Kirk Herbstreit catches a pass on the field ahead of an Ohio State vs. Penn State game. He recently discussed the upcoming Alabama vs. LSU game. He called his first Monday Night Football game in 2020. He discussed the USC coaching situation after Clay Helton was fired.STATE COLLEGE, PA - SEPTEMBER 29: Kirk Herbstreit plays catch before the game between the Penn State Nittany Lions and the Ohio State Buckeyes on September 29, 2018 at Beaver Stadium in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Week 8 of the 2021 college football season didn’t give us quite as much drama as the previous few outside of Oklahoma getting a scare against Kansas. But ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit decided to make up for the lack of drama with a controversial ranking this morning.

Taking to Twitter, Herbstreit gave his top four picks to Georgia, Ohio State, Alabama and Cincinnati respectively. Just missing the cut were Michigan and Oklahoma.

Having Ohio State and Alabama on the list has irked a lot of people. Many are pointing out that those schools don’t deserve to be ranked because they’ve lost, while Michigan and Oklahoma are still unbeaten.

Others feel that Cincinnati doesn’t deserve to be ranked this highly since they’re a Group of Five school with an easy schedule. Still others are baffled that Ohio State made the cut over Oregon, another one-loss team that beat them:

There’s certainly a lot of strong opinions over how Herbstreit ranks the teams. If the season ended today and those teams were in the College Football Playoff, there might be riots in the streets.

But while Herbstreit’s rankings clearly shouldn’t reflect what the standings look like now, it may be season’s end.

If Alabama and Ohio State win out their respective schedules, they’ll be in the College Football Playoff. No question.

There’s still over a month’s worth of games for teams to play. This ranking won’t be the last one.

About Tzvi Machlin

Tzvi is a writer at The Spun.