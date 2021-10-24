College Football World Reacts To Kirk Herbstreit’s New Rankings

Week 8 of the 2021 college football season didn’t give us quite as much drama as the previous few outside of Oklahoma getting a scare against Kansas. But ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit decided to make up for the lack of drama with a controversial ranking this morning.

Taking to Twitter, Herbstreit gave his top four picks to Georgia, Ohio State, Alabama and Cincinnati respectively. Just missing the cut were Michigan and Oklahoma.

Having Ohio State and Alabama on the list has irked a lot of people. Many are pointing out that those schools don’t deserve to be ranked because they’ve lost, while Michigan and Oklahoma are still unbeaten.

Others feel that Cincinnati doesn’t deserve to be ranked this highly since they’re a Group of Five school with an easy schedule. Still others are baffled that Ohio State made the cut over Oregon, another one-loss team that beat them:

Bearcats would probably get beat by 14+ against any of these teams. Their schedule doesn’t give them an opportunity to impress down the stretch as well. — S H A N E R I C K E Y (@ShaneRickey) October 24, 2021

Stop pumping 1 loss teams over undefeated teams. They have lost a game! The top 4 should consist of the undefeated teams. Not the big name school. The media always allowing Alabama and OSU to have a mulligan is why we get the same 4 playoff teams year in and out. — ⚜️Chuff_FFFan⚜️ (@CFantasyfan) October 24, 2021

Can anyone explain why Ohio is over Oregon? Do head to head games not count anymore? — Chris Browñ (@CBrownATL) October 24, 2021

Apparently bad losses don’t apply to Alabama’s standing? Not to mention they looked mostly average against a sub par Tennessee team yesterday. Kirk..? — Cole Parkhurst (@ColeParkhurst) October 24, 2021

There’s certainly a lot of strong opinions over how Herbstreit ranks the teams. If the season ended today and those teams were in the College Football Playoff, there might be riots in the streets.

But while Herbstreit’s rankings clearly shouldn’t reflect what the standings look like now, it may be season’s end.

If Alabama and Ohio State win out their respective schedules, they’ll be in the College Football Playoff. No question.

There’s still over a month’s worth of games for teams to play. This ranking won’t be the last one.