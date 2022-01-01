College Football World Reacts To What Travis Kelce Said

Alabama took care of business against Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl Classic this Friday, winning by a final score of 27-6.

Shortly after the Cotton Bowl came to an end, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce shared his thoughts on the game. The Cincinnati product made it very clear that he wasn’t impressed by Alabama’s performance.

“Let’s be honest tho…. Bama didn’t impress anyone tonight. They played good enough…” Kelce wrote on Twitter.

As you’d expect, the sports world let Kelce have it for putting out a statement like this.

“Tweet through it,” one fan replied.

Tweet through it https://t.co/HIQhCZsoa9 — Ever so talented Mr Bazzi (@SaintBazzi) January 1, 2022

Another fan responded, “What does this even mean?”

what does this even mean lol https://t.co/A9fYfIgKsh — Riley Fitzpatrick (@rileyfitz21) January 1, 2022

One of the funniest comments was this reply here: “Not impressed with the Chiefs either, y’all are playing good enough.”

not impressed w the chiefs either, y’all are playing good enough https://t.co/xbp9rZJOtn — 𝔧𝔞𝔩𝔢𝔫 “ 9️⃣𝔦𝔫𝔢 “ 𝔟𝔯𝔬𝔴𝔫⁹ (@jay_baller30) January 1, 2022

Obviously, Kelce wanted to see his Bearcats pull off the upset on Friday night. It just wasn’t meant to be, though.

Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder struggled against Alabama’s defense, completing just 17-of-32 passes for 144 yards. Jerome Ford made a few big plays here and there, but the offense as a whole failed to sustain any success.

Tonight’s loss doesn’t diminish what Cincinnati was able to accomplish this season. At the end of the day, Alabama is just a better team.