College GameDay Host Says 1 Destination Stood Out This Year

Each and every year, debates rage about which college campus boasts the most exciting environment for college football. Although a number of schools can make a claim to providing the best gameday atmosphere, one destination stood out to ESPN host Rece Davis in 2021.

Ahead of the College Football Playoff, the College GameDay host picked Cincinnati as the best environment he saw up close this season. Davis and the rest of the crew were on hand at Nippert Stadium for the first time ever when the Bearcats took on Tulsa earlier this year.

“Man, they were so fired up for their team,” Davis said, via Sling. “They were fired up for the validation that having College GameDay comes to campus brings and they were absolutely electric. I mean there were thousands of people for as far as you could see back on the main quad area of campus at UC not far from Nippert Stadium.”

The ESPN host revealed that one of the moments that solidified his appreciation for Cincinnati happened on Thursday night, while he and his peers were walking to dinner. Davis explained that Bearcats fans walking near campus that evening stopped the College GameDay crew to thank them for coming.

“That was kind of cool, we had to remind them, no, thank you for supporting the show,” Davis said. “Thank you for loving your team and college football.”

Davis shared that Cincinnati was just a “half-notch” below his all-time favorite stop at Washington State.

Bearcats fans had plenty to be fired up about this year. Luke Fickell led his program to a perfect regular season record, an AAC Championship and the first ever appearance by a Group of Five team in the College Football Playoff.

Cincinnati still stands two games away from the ultimate goal of a national championship. First, the Bearcats will have to find a way to beat No. 1 Alabama in the CFP Semifinal at the Cotton Bowl Classic.

No matter what happens, the Cincinnati faithful will be avidly supporting their team when kickoff comes around on New Year’s Eve.