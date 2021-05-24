College Soccer Player Dies At 21 In Drowning Tragedy

The University of Cincinnati is dealing with a horrific tragedy following the drowning death of 21-year-old Bearcats soccer player Ally Sidloski.

Sidloski, a native of Strongsville, Ohio, was at East Fork State Park in her home state on Saturday when she disappeared into the water while holding onto a swimming platform. She was not wearing a life jacket.

Sidloski’s body was recovered around 1 a.m. ET Sunday morning, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

“Our Bearcats family has suffered an extreme loss,” Cincinnati Director of Athletics John Cunningham said in a statement Sunday. “We send all our prayers, love and support to the Sidloski family and will do everything we can to support them and our student-athletes as we all process and work through this tragedy. Please respect the privacy of the Sidloski’s and members of our soccer team as they grieve the loss of their daughter, sister, teammate and friend.”

We are saddened by the tragic loss of @GoBearcatsWSOC student-athlete Ally Sidloski. Our thoughts are with the Sidloski family, the Bearcats soccer community, and all who knew Ally. 📝: https://t.co/4nzOVdh8jy pic.twitter.com/Pgq7Tm9ccr — Cincinnati Bearcats (@GoBEARCATS) May 23, 2021

Sidloski had just finished her sophomore season at Cincinnati. She did not play during the 2020 season, which was held in spring 2021, due to injury.

After redshirting as a freshman in 2018, Sidloski appeared in two games for the Bearcats in 2019, including the team’s AAC Tournament opener against SMU. She also earned Academic All-AAC honors.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Ally’s family, friends and teammates and the entire Cincinnati athletics community. May she rest in peace.