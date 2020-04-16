Corey Kiner, Country’s No. 10 RB, Schedules Commitment Date

A major running back will be making his college decision this summer. Cincinnati native Corey Kiner is pushing forward in his recruitment, despite the challenges presented by the current health crisis.

Kiner is a four-star composite player, and stars for Roger Bacon High School. He has put up impressive numbers through his first few high school seasons, and is set for a big senior year. He wants his college decision put to rest before that.

“My family and I have had a discussion,” Kiner shared on Twitter Wednesday night. “Due to the Coronavirus and the shift in the college football recruiting schedule, we feel that it’s best that I make a decision. Regardless of if I have visited all of my top schools or not, I will be making a commitment on July 4th!”

Obviously, if visits open back up at some point, that could change the situation. Right now, it is very unclear how feasible that is. Plenty of players like to make these decisions and lock them in ahead of their senior seasons, to take the pressure off of them for the fall. That appears to be Corey Kiner and his family’s thinking here.

In March, Kiner put out a Top 10 schools list. Cincinnati, his hometown program, made the cut, along with Florida, Georgia, LSU, Louisville, Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State, Purdue and Texas A&M.

247Sports reports that Cincinnati and Louisville have prioritized Kiner. Penn State and Michigan are also making a push.

The two early crystal ball votes for Kiner are split between Michigan and Cincinnati, with two others unclear. Meanwhile, three Rivals analysts have him heading to Louisville.

247’s composite rankings have Kiner at No. 166 overall nationally, No. 10 among running backs, and No. 7 in the state of Ohio. We’ll see where he winds up in just over two months.