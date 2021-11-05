ESPN Announces College GameDay Guest Picker For Week 10

This Saturday’s episode of “College GameDay” will take place outside of Nippert Stadium to preview an AAC matchup between Cincinnati and Tulsa.

Believe it or not, this Saturday’s edition of “College GameDay” will mark the crew’s first trip to Nippert Stadium. The timing of this visit makes a lot of sense, as the Bearcats are 8-0 heading into Week 10.

With the crowd ready to rock in Cincinnati this weekend, “College GameDay” has announced its celebrity guest picker for Saturday’s show.

It turns out singer/TV personality Nick Lachey will join Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit, Lee Corso, Desmond Howard and David Pollack on the set of “College GameDay.”

ESPN announced that Lachey will be the show’s guest picker on social media.

Even though Lachey attended Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, he’s always been a huge fan of the Bearcats.

Cincinnati is coming off a 31-12 victory over Tulane. It wasn’t that impressive of a performance from Luke Fickell’s squad, but his players continue to find ways to keep their undefeated season alive.

The Bearcats are currently 22.5-point favorites over the Golden Hurricane. Kickoff for this game is at 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

We’ll find out then if Cincinnati can remain perfect on the year and keep its College Football Playoff hopes alive.