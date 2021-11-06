Look: Every College GameDay Sign Says The Same Thing Today

This Saturday’s episode of “College GameDay” is taking place outside Nippert Stadium for the first time in the show’s existence. That’s great timing on ESPN’s part because Cincinnati was recently snubbed by the College Football Playoff selection committee.

Despite being undefeated heading into this weekend, Cincinnati was ranked No. 6 in the initial Playoff rankings. Most fans expected the Bearcats to be ranked in the top four at the very least.

Since the Bearcats aren’t getting that much respect from the selection committee at this time, the team’s fan base decided to take a few shots at the committee on Saturday morning.

The majority of the signs on the “College GameDay” set featured jokes about the selection committee.

Here are some of the signs that Cincinnati fans came up with:

We got “Committee is gluten free” and “CFP committee killed Harambe” and “CFP committee drinks hotdog water” signs all in the same shot.#Bearcats fans have not disappointed today. pic.twitter.com/uyaRGnY3j9 — Justin Williams (@Williams_Justin) November 6, 2021

The Bearcats are most likely being penalized for not being in a Power Five conference. It’s extremely rare for a Group of Five team to even be in Playoff contention.

ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III recently put the selection committee on blast for the way it’s treating the Group of Five, saying “Cincinnati not being in the top four is a clear sign from the committee that Group of Five schools have absolutely no chance to make the College Football Playoff in its current structure.”

Cincinnati will try to keep its undefeated season alive this afternoon against Tulsa.