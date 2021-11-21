With Oregon down 35-7 to Utah, the Cincinnati to the College Football Playoff bandwagon is only growing stronger.

The Ducks were not prepared at all and the Utes made them pay by scoring 21 of those points in the second quarter.

If Oregon was to lose this game, it would be 9-2 going into the regular-season finale against Oregon State next Saturday.

That would mean that its CFP hopes would be almost gone as it’s very rare for the committee to put a two-loss team in, especially over another team that’s undefeated.

Pat McAfee continued the Cincinnati hype train on Saturday night with a simple tweet.

The Bearcats are coming off another win on Saturday, this time over the SMU Mustangs. They blew them out, 48-14 as quarterback Desmond Ridder continued his stellar season.

Ridder finished with 274 yards and three touchdowns as the game was over going into the fourth quarter. They’re now 11-0 going into their regular-season finale next Saturday against East Carolina.

Cincinnati just has to take care of business and hope that the committee values the school more than another school or two in front.

The next CFP rankings will be released next Tuesday and there will surely be a lot of debate on them, especially when it comes to the Bearcats.