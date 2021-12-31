Everyone’s Saying Same Thing About Cincinnati’s First Half

At halftime of today’s College Football Playoff semifinal matchup between No. 1 Alabama and No. 4 Cincinnati, the Crimson Tide lead the Bearcats 17-3.

Nick Saban’s powerhouse squad seems to have completely dominated the game so far — but the halftime scoreboard doesn’t exactly illustrate that fact.

Fans and analyst from around the college football world have one word to describe Cincinnati’s status heading into the second half: Lucky.

“First half ends with Alabama outgaining Cincinnati 302-81. Bearcats lucky to be down 14 at this point. First drive of third quarter seems large,” Erick Smith of USA Today Sports wrote.

“Cincinnati is lucky to be down only 14 and I could not mean that more,” another fan added.

Bama is up two scores on UC, and after that first half Cincinnati is lucky it's that close. https://t.co/GvOP5Jr5O9 — Adam King (@AdamKing10TV) December 31, 2021

The Crimson Tide’s balanced offensive attack led by Heisman-winning quarterback Bryce Young has given the Cincinnati defense fits through the first two quarters. With more than 100 yards rushing and passing, the heavily-favored Bama squad has outgained the Bearcats 302 yards to 76.

Unless Luke Fickell and his team really step things up in the second half, it’s hard to imagine Alabama giving up this lead — no matter how relatively small it is.

With the clock and scoreboard in their favor, the Crimson Tide will likely continue to pound it up the middle with the run game in the second half.