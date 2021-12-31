Everyone’s Saying Same Thing About The Playoff On New Year’s Eve

Last year, the College Football Playoff semifinal games took place on New Year’s Day. And from the looks of things on social media, many fans wish that same schedule made its way into 2021.

Taking to Twitter, several fans have pointed out the odd feeling of playing these games on New Year’s Eve.

“OK New Year’s Eve CFP semifinals kinda suck. Like, I dunno, this just feels like a super weird time to have one of the biggest sporting events of the year. Not feeling the buzz right now,” one fan wrote.

“Gonna quickly get on and then back off the soap box… These playoff games should be played on New Years Day. Every year. That is college football’s day,” another added.

New Year's Day happens to fall on a Saturday — literally, the most perfect day to play the CFP you could possibly have. But we're doing it on a New Year's Eve Friday because of reasons. — Zach Barnett (@zach_barnett) December 31, 2021

Here’s the semifinal schedule dating back to the first year of College Football Playoff competition:

2014-15 — Jan. 1, 2015

2015-16 — Dec. 31, 2015

2016-17 — Dec. 31, 2016

2017-18 — Jan. 1, 2018

2018-19 — Dec. 29, 2018

2019-20 — Dec. 28, 2019

2020-21 — Jan. 1, 2021

2021-22 — Dec. 31, 2021

In the second year of College Football Playoff action, the organization had the opportunity to move the game to New Year’s Day for the second year in a row. By choosing to have the game on New Year’s Eve, the CFP reportedly lost 1/3 of it’s audience from the previous year, per college football insider Stewart Mandel.

Next year’s semifinal games are also scheduled for New Year’s Eve. The year after that will return to New Year’s Day.