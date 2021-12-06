Fans Were Not Happy With Kirk Herbstreit’s Comment On Sunday

It’s no big secret that the analysts for ESPN College GameDay don’t think very highly of Cincinnati. But recent comments by Kirk Herbstreit have some fans very upset with him.

On Sunday, Cincinnati became the first Group of Five school to make the College Football Playoff. Herbstreit promptly patted the selection committee on the back for including the Bearcats in a very snide way.

“But I’m confused. What about that narrative that the Group of Five wasn’t allowed to get in?” Herbstreit said. “I heard there was a lot of buzz out there that the committee would never put a Group of Five (team) in. It’s weird. They must not have gotten that rule.”

That’s a very obvious, disingenuous take as many have pointed out. Cincinnati needed to be the only remaining undefeated team in FBS in order to get the final slot.

Kirk Herbstreit sarcastically asking why the Group of 5 is in the playoff because he thought they "weren't allowed" is infuriating, because it's obvious Oklahoma State was 2 inches away from totally screwing Cincinnati out of a spot. — Andrew Gillis (@Andrew_Gillis70) December 5, 2021

Herbstreit kinda being jerk about Cincinnati getting in if we’re being 💯 — Kyle Kensing (@kensing45) December 5, 2021

Kirk Herbstreit going full snark with “Oh, what’s this, Cincinnati? I thought a group of 5 team couldn’t make it” is either ignorant or oblivious. The first job of the committee is to keep an antritrust lawsuit/mass departure out of the picture. They had 100% no choice. — Richard Hoeg (@HoegLaw) December 5, 2021

Shame on Kirk Herbstreit for how he reacted to Cincinnati being ranked in the Top 4. — Fifth Quarter (@FifthQuarter) December 5, 2021

Had Oklahoma State beaten Baylor in the Big 12 Championship Game, it’s possible the Cowboys would have taken that fourth spot. And even if that had happened, Notre Dame (a team they beat) would have replaced Cincinnati if they’d lost the AAC Championship Game.

With the way things played out, there was no way the selection committee could justify keeping Cincinnati out. That’s not a testament to the committee having any fondness for the Group of Five, more a case of them covering their asses from a potential lawsuit.

Unfortunately, if Cincinnati lose – or get blown out – it’s probably going to keep other undefeated Group of Five teams out of future College Football Playoff tournaments.

And we’ll once again see Kirk Herbstreit justifying how the committee acted if that happens.