Former 4-Star Alabama RB Announces Transfer Destination

Former Alabama running back Jerome Ford wasn’t very happy with the minimal playing time he receieved with the Crimson Tide. As a result, the 4-star back entered into the NCAA Transfer Portal less than a week ago.

Ford has already made up his mind as to where he’ll be playing in the future.

The 5-foot-11, 206-pound RB has announced he’ll be transferring to Cincinnati.

Ford made his transfer decision announcement on Twitter Tuesday evening.

Check out Ford’s announcement below.

This is a massive pickup for Cincinnati. Ford brings plenty to the table for the Bearcats.

The 5-foot-11 RB came to Tuscaloosa as a 4-star recruit apart of the Crimson Tide’s 2018 recruiting class. Ford ranked as the No. 12 all-purpose back and No. 370 overall prospect in his cycle, according to 247Sports.

Ford played in four games this season and even earned a start. But overall, he was used sparingly during his time with the Crimson Tide.

Ford had 24 carries for 114 yards and three touchdowns this season. He also added two catches for 11 yards.

The former Alabama running back will be a major weapon for the Bearcats in coming years. It’s unclear if he’ll receive a waiver to play right away this upcoming season.