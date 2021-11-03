Gus Malzahn Reacts To Cincinnati’s Playoff Ranking

UCF head coach Gus Malzahn never made it to the College Football Playoff during his tenure as head coach of Auburn. But after seeing Cincinnati get ranked No. 6 in the first College Football Playoff poll, he’s using his experience to empathize with his conference rival.

Speaking to Yahoo Sports, Malzahn said that he knows from experience how hard it is to crack the top four after being placed just outside it. He said that Cincinnati is close and believes that they can “win the whole thing.”

The Bearcats beat Malzahn’s Knights by 35 points earlier this season. But he’s still in their corner.

“I’ve played UGA and Bama every year. I know exactly what it looks like. They’re right there. They’re a team that can win the whole thing,” Malzahn said.

Cincinnati is one of six undefeated teams in the country, but found itself ranked sixth in the first poll. Three one-loss teams were placed ahead of them.

With non-conference wins over Notre Dame and Indiana to go with their spotless record this season, it’s clear that the Bearcats can go toe-to-toe with teams of Power Five potential.

But the College Football Playoff selection committee vehemently disagreed.

Everyone in the AAC and pretty much every other Group of Five conference has called out the committee for being biased against their schools.

Cincinnati have no control over their own destiny now. Even if they win out and go 13-0, they’re not assured a spot in the College Football Playoff.

They can only hope that Georgia beats Alabama in the SEC Championship Game and that the Big Ten East winner (Michigan State or Ohio State most likely) loses the Big Ten Championship Game.