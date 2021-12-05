Here’s The Final College Football Playoff Top 25 Rankings

As we learned a few hours ago, the College Football Playoff field is officially set. And there’s not a whole lot of surprises to be had.

Alabama will play Cincinnati while Georgia will play Michigan with a national title game spot on the line. Notre Dame and Ohio State just missed the cut.

But what does the rest of the College Football Playoff ranking look like? A short while ago, the committee released its full, final top 25 rankings.

Big 12 champion Baylor took seventh while Pac-12 champion Utah took 11th. Ole Miss, Oklahoma State and Michigan State rounded out the top 10.

Here is the full College Football Playoff ranking:

Alabama Michigan Georgia Cincinnati Notre Dame Ohio State Baylor Ole Miss Oklahoma State Michigan State Utah Pittsburgh BYU Oregon Iowa Oklahoma Wake Forest NC State Clemson Houston Arkansas Kentucky Louisiana San Diego State Texas A&M

Take a look at the final #CFBPlayoff Top 25 rankings for the 2021 regular season. Is your team in? pic.twitter.com/vw9hDKeIbD — College Football Playoff (@CFBPlayoff) December 5, 2021

There’s not a whole lot of debate to be had here. Whether you agree that Cincinnati is good enough to be in the College Football Playoff, they won all of their games and beat Notre Dame in the process.

No two-loss team has ever made the College Football Playoff and that trend continued this year at the expense of teams like Ohio State.

The College Football Playoff also revealed the major bowl game participants.

ACC champion Pitt will play Michigan State in the Peach Bowl while Oklahoma State and Notre Dame play in the Fiesta Bowl. On New Year’s Day, Utah and Ohio State go toe-to-toe in the Rose Bowl, while Ole Miss and Baylor play in the Sugar Bowl.

Do you like this ranking?