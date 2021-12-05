The Spun

Here’s The Final College Football Playoff Top 25 Rankings

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young celebrates in the 2021 SEC Championship.ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 04: Bryce Young #9 of the Alabama Crimson Tide reacts after scoring a touchdown with teammate Evan Neal #73 in the second quarter of the SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 04, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

As we learned a few hours ago, the College Football Playoff field is officially set. And there’s not a whole lot of surprises to be had.

Alabama will play Cincinnati while Georgia will play Michigan with a national title game spot on the line. Notre Dame and Ohio State just missed the cut.

But what does the rest of the College Football Playoff ranking look like? A short while ago, the committee released its full, final top 25 rankings.

Big 12 champion Baylor took seventh while Pac-12 champion Utah took 11th. Ole Miss, Oklahoma State and Michigan State rounded out the top 10.

Here is the full College Football Playoff ranking:

  1. Alabama
  2. Michigan
  3. Georgia
  4. Cincinnati
  5. Notre Dame
  6. Ohio State
  7. Baylor
  8. Ole Miss
  9. Oklahoma State
  10. Michigan State
  11. Utah
  12. Pittsburgh
  13. BYU
  14. Oregon
  15. Iowa
  16. Oklahoma
  17. Wake Forest
  18. NC State
  19. Clemson
  20. Houston
  21. Arkansas
  22. Kentucky
  23. Louisiana
  24. San Diego State
  25. Texas A&M

There’s not a whole lot of debate to be had here. Whether you agree that Cincinnati is good enough to be in the College Football Playoff, they won all of their games and beat Notre Dame in the process.

No two-loss team has ever made the College Football Playoff and that trend continued this year at the expense of teams like Ohio State.

The College Football Playoff also revealed the major bowl game participants.

ACC champion Pitt will play Michigan State in the Peach Bowl while Oklahoma State and Notre Dame play in the Fiesta Bowl. On New Year’s Day, Utah and Ohio State go toe-to-toe in the Rose Bowl, while Ole Miss and Baylor play in the Sugar Bowl.

About Tzvi Machlin

Tzvi is a writer at The Spun.