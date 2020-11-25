Joel Klatt Says There’s 1 Must-Have College Football Matchup

On Tuesday, the first edition of the College Football Playoff rankings were revealed. There were plenty of questionable decisions by the committee, but none worse than ranking BYU as the 14th-best team in the country.

BYU has steamrolled past its competition this year, as star quarterback Zach Wilson continues to prove that he’s one of the top prospects for the 2021 NFL Draft. And yet, the committee believes there are 15 teams better than BYU right now.

FS1 analyst Joel Klatt has an interesting suggestion that could help the Cougars boost their overall ranking. He thinks they should scheduled a non-conference showdown with the Cincinnati Bearcats, the No. 7 ranked team in college football.

“Clear that BYU and Cincinnati need each other at this point,” Klatt wrote on Twitter. “Make it happen!”

We’re not so sure Cincinnati needs BYU at this point. Luke Fickell’s squad has dominated the rest of the AAC, so it just needs a little bit of help to make the Playoff this year. BYU, however, needs all the help it can get.

If BYU ends up scheduling an opponent like Cincinnati and manages to win that game, the committee would have no choice but to push the program inside the top 10.

That being said, BYU and Cincinnati might not want to put their undefeated record on the line unless they’re absolutely certain it’ll land one of them a spot in the Playoff.