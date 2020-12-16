Another round of the College Football Playoff rankings were released Tuesday night. One team continues to be “punished” by the committee, according to ESPN’s Joey Galloway.

Cincinnati slipped to No. 9 – down from the Bearcats’ No. 8 ranking last week – in this week’s rankings. Why? To make room for Georgia to slide up to No. 8 after the Bulldogs’ impressive win over Missouri last Saturday after Cincinnati was idle.

The committee continues to punish the Bearcats simply because they haven’t had any games on their schedule as of late. To make matters worse, the committee doesn’t use the same argument against Power Five teams.

Galloway can’t believe the disrespect being issued Cincinnati’s way these past few weeks.

“If I’m Cincinnati, I’m really upset right now,” Galloway said Tuesday night, via Saturday Down South. “I’m really not happy about the fact that we’ve fallen each week after not playing, and it’s not their fault. As we have all these discussions about teams playing versus teams not playing…it seems as if some teams are being punished for not playing football games and some teams are not.”

This season’s rankings may end the debate: a Group of Five team has not shot at getting into the College Football Playoff, which is a shame.

The Bearcats deserve a shot at playing against the best for a right to go to the national championship.

Unfortunately, they won’t receive a shot this season (or any other) unless college football switches up the playoff format.