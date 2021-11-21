Kirk Herbstreit Has Blunt Defense Of His New Rankings

Kirk Herbstreit returned to Twitter on Sunday morning to give out the latest edition of his college football Top 6 rankings, but his newest list didn’t arrive without stirring up controversy.

The first three teams (Georgia, Ohio State, Alabama) on Herbstreit’s Week 12 Top 6 weren’t the subject of criticism after all three powerhouses dominated over the weekend. However, the ESPN analyst listed Michigan next at No. 4, instead of undefeated Cincinnati, which remained fifth after a blowout victory over SMU.

Fans and other media members immediately took exception with that aspect of Herbstreit’s rankings. Austin J. White of the Portland Tribune issued one of the harshest criticism’s of the analyst’s latest list.

“I can’t stand this ‘it’ll work itself out” thinking with the rankings. These are supposed to be who is the best after X number of week, not ‘we’ll put them here for now just to see if they live up to expectations.’ There is no reason Michigan should be above Cincinnati in the 4,” White wrote on Twitter.

Herbstreit obviously took note of the critique of his latest rankings because he fired back with a blunt defense of his Top 6.

“Other than the fact you think they’re better,” Herbstreit said in defense of putting Michigan above Cincinnati.

In defense of Herbstreit, Michigan has look dominant in the three weeks since a loss to Michigan State. The Wolverines are fresh off of a 59-18 shellacking of Maryland on Saturday and appear to be playing their best football just in time for rivalry week against Ohio State.

That being said, Cincinnati has earned a Top 4 ranking by getting through the first 11 games of the regular season unscathed. The Bearcats might’ve played a less difficult schedule, but that shouldn’t invalidate their remarkable accomplishments thus far.

As Herbstreit pointed out, the games next weekend should help the rankings take shape. Michigan and Ohio State will play one another, with the loser effectively eliminated from playoff contention.

So long as Cincinnati can get past East Carolina and then win the AAC championship game, Luke Fickell and the Bearcats should get into this year’s College Football Playoff.