Lee Corso Has Honest Reaction To Cincinnati Making CFB Playoff

ESPN’s Lee Corso has made it abundantly clear that he’s not a huge fan of the Cincinnati Bearcats. Throughout the 2021 regular season, Corso criticized their schedule and dismissed the idea of them making the College Football Playoff.

Well, Cincinnati will take on Alabama in the national semifinals. Right before this Saturday’s edition of College GameDay, Kirk Herbstreit asked Corso about Cincinnati getting into the Playoff.

“What? I can’t hear you,” Corso jokingly responded. “Hello? Too much noise around here. I can’t hear you.”

After joking around with Herbstreit for a few seconds, Corso revealed his actual thoughts on Cincinnati making the Playoff. He’s still not pleased that a Group of Five team made it.

“No, they don’t deserve it. The Group of Five should not be in the final four. They should have their own league.”

The Army-Navy game means EVERYTHING to Lee Corso. So special to be at this game each year and listen to LC's stories from his time at Navy!! 🇺🇸 @CollegeGameDay pic.twitter.com/aJDIDoQ1kF — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) December 11, 2021

Two weeks ago, Corso called Cincinnati a “lousy” team. This was after a subpar performance against East Carolina.

“They’re lousy. They played East Carolina,” Corso told Herbstreit. “Come on already. There’s got to be two separate rankings, one for Group of 5 and one for Power 5.”

Cincinnati would most likely earn Corso’s respect with a win over Alabama in the Cotton Bowl. However, the odds will be stacked against the Bearcats.