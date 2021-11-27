Before every episode of ESPN’s College GameDay, Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit discuss the latest news and results in college football. Herbstreit then shares a video of their interaction on Twitter.

This Saturday morning, Herbstreit asked Corso about Cincinnati’s recent win over East Carolina. It’s fair to say Corso isn’t a hug fan of the Bearcats this season.

“I watched them all night,” Corso said. “They’re lousy, they’re no good.”

Corso then revealed that he doesn’t believe Cincinnati should be the No. 4 team in the country. He also thinks there should be two different rankings for the College Football Playoff.

“There’s got to be two separate rankings, one for Group of 5 and one for Power 5,” Corso told Herbstreit.

Unsurprisingly, Corso has Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State ranked over Cincinnati. The fourth team that he would put over Cincinnati might surprise you.

Despite actually losing to Cincinnati earlier this year, Corso thinks Notre Dame is a better team. He acknowledged how tough the Fighting Irish’s schedule has been this season.

“Georgia, Ohio State, Alabama and whoever you want … Notre Dame,” Corso said. “Notre Dame has won nine Power 5 games. Only Georgia and Ohio State can match that.”

Perhaps the Bearcats can change Corso’s opinion of them with a statement win over the Houston Cougars next week.