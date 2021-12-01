Look: The New College Football Playoff Rankings Are Out

The College Football Playoff selection committee has released its penultimate rankings for the 2021 season.

With conference championships right around the corner, this weekend’s slate of college football matchups carry the weight of some massive postseason implications. This week’s rankings are the last look at the top teams in the nation before they battle each other for those final four playoff spots.

Take a look at the full list of rankings here.

No. 25 — Texas A&M

No. 24 — Louisiana

No. 23 — Kentucky

No. 22 — Arkansas

No. 21 — Houston

No. 20 — Clemson

No. 19 — San Diego State

No. 18 — NC State

No. 17 — Utah

No. 16 — Wake Forest

No. 15 — Pittsburgh

No. 14 — Oklahoma

No. 13 — Iowa

No. 12 — BYU

No. 11 — Michigan State

No. 10 — Oregon

No. 9 — Baylor

No. 8 — Ole Miss

No. 7 — Ohio State

Top Four, First Two Out:

No. 6 — Notre Dame

No. 5 — Oklahoma State

No. 4 — Cincinnati

No. 3 — Alabama

No. 2 — Michigan

No. 1 — Georgia

No. 1 Georgia and No. 3 Alabama will face off in the SEC Championship game, No. 2 Michigan will take on the No. 13 Iowa Hawkeyes in the Big Ten Championship, No. 4 Cincinnati will look to prove themselves against No. 21 Houston in the AAC Championship and No. 5 Oklahoma State will play No. 9 Baylor in the Big 12 Championship. No. 6 Notre Dame will be idle as an independent this weekend.

Each of these games will take place this Saturday, Dec. 4.

The final College Football Playoff selection show will take place Sunday, Dec. 5 at noon ET.