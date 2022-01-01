Luke Fickell Got Emotional Following Cincinnati’s Loss Today

Cincinnati’s magical season came to an end on Friday night, losing to Alabama in the Cotton Bowl Classic.

Following the Bearcats’ loss, head coach Luke Fickell addressed the year that his players had. Fickell couldn’t help but get emotional when talking about this team’s accomplishments.

“We have the opportunity to step back here and reflect more and recognize where it is that we’ve come from,” Fickell said. “And I mean that in the last five years, and I mean it with this group of guys. I don’t know if I can see it or think about it right in the midst of this. But I promise you my wife will make me try to take a few deep breaths tonight and realize where these guys have taken us.”

It’s incredible to think that Cincinnati was 4-8 back in 2017. Fickell was able to transform the program into a legitimate contender in just four years.

Emotional Luke Fickell: "Take a few deep breaths tonight and realize where these guys have taken us." #Bearcats pic.twitter.com/SZubb26la2 — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) January 1, 2022

Of course, Fickell wanted to end this season with a national title. Just because the Bearcats came up short of that goal doesn’t mean this year was a failure.

Not only did Cincinnati go undefeated in the regular season, it proved that a Group of Five team could make the College Football Playoff.

Take a bow, Luke Fickell.