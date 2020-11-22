Luke Fickell Had Blunt Statement After Saturday’s Big Win

Luke Fickell and the Cincinnati Bearcats made it clear that they’re the dominant team in the AAC with their 36-33 road win over UCF yesterday.

Despite a slow start that saw them fall into an 11-point hole in the first quarter, the Bearcats outscored the Knights 33-19 in the final three quarters to win the game. With the win, they move to 8-0 on the season and 6-0 in the AAC.

Following the big win, Fickell began his press conference boldly. When asked if he had a statement to begin the presser, Fickell said, “No… I think we just made a statement.”

And what a statement the Bearcats made. They had 482 yards of offense and managed to overcome penalties and turnovers to win the game.

Luke Fickell has had the Bearcats on an upwards trajectory for over two years now.

Following a 4-8 season in his first year with the team, he promptly turned the team into a winner with an 11-2 record in 2018 capped off with a Military Bowl win over Virginia Tech. The following year, Fickell led the Bearcats to an 11-3 record, losing the AAC Championship Game before beating Boston College in the Birmingham Bowl.

At 8-0 on the season, Fickell has the Bearcats in the driver’s seat for the top Group of Five team in the 2020 season.

And if Fickell can finish the year unbeaten, all kinds of schools will be banging down his door to get him as a head coach next year.